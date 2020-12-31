Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

