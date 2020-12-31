Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 13.63% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

