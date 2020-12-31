Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NYSE:AXS opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

