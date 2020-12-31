Morgan Stanley Purchases 128,850 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

