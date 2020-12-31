Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118,368 shares during the last quarter.

ROCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

