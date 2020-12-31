Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $685,884.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00291806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.31 or 0.01995653 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

MITX is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

