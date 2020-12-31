Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 7,364 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $239,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MORF opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Morphic by 112.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at about $819,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Morphic by 32.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Morphic by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

