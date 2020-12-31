Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after purchasing an additional 173,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,141. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

