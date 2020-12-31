MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 10.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 10,116,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 1,965,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

