Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.14

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 9131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

