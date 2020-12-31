MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.99

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. MTS Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MTS Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 452,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

