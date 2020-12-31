MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.50. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 21,097 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.57.

About MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.