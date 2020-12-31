NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.0847 on Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $11,512.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00292202 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.53 or 0.01990266 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

