Nano Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $136.55 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,033.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $736.05 or 0.02535189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00427490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.01179510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00540523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00222417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

