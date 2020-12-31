NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.33 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report $33.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.52 million to $34.50 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $114.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.57 million to $115.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $148.39 million, with estimates ranging from $141.49 million to $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 392,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,529. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $75.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after acquiring an additional 337,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit