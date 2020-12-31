NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report $33.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.52 million to $34.50 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $114.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.57 million to $115.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $148.39 million, with estimates ranging from $141.49 million to $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 392,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,529. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $75.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after acquiring an additional 337,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.