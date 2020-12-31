National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.16

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.16 and traded as high as $72.30. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 1,201,534 shares.

NA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.94.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$24.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.27.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1710323 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.