National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,117. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 899,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

