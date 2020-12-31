National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Truist

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

NSA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

