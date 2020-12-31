NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:NWG opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.52. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

