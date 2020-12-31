Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.69 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $1.87 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021207 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007687 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003967 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,276,707 coins and its circulating supply is 16,855,143 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

