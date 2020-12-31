Nectar (NEC) Trading Down 52.2% This Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Nectar has a market cap of $10.43 million and $50,550.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,974.51 or 0.99951571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022013 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041997 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.