Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €60.40 ($71.06) and last traded at €60.40 ($71.06). Approximately 147,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.40 ($72.24).

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.78 ($75.03).

Get Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.51.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.