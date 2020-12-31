NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.47 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00181679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00563228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00306433 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00085565 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

