Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.13. Net Element shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 8,461 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Research analysts expect that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Net Element by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit