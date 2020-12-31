NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NTES stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,675. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,540,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

