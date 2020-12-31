Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $533.43.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $524.59 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

