Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Insider Acquires £130,212.60 in Stock

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) insider Ali Mazanderani purchased 44,290 shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

NETW opened at GBX 322.80 ($4.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98. Network International Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.86.

About Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

