Neumark (NEU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $292.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Neumark has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $292.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neumark

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,350,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,832,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

