New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$45.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) traded as high as C$34.99 and last traded at C$34.99, with a volume of 6162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.48.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.61. The stock has a market cap of C$563.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 1.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit