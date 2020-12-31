New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.81. 1,248,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.92.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

