Newton (NEW) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Newton has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, Newton has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00127924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00180999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00561705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00305654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00082524 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.