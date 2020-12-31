Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $290.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $254,356.70 and $290.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00128784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00182216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00564888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00083775 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

