NoLimitCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $4,639.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005088 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,016,106 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.