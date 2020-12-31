Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.23

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 37 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

