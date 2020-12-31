Northcoast Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a report issued on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.81. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $436.99 on Tuesday. MSCI has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $444.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 42.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 125.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MSCI by 32.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in MSCI by 21.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth $739,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,950. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.