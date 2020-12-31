NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,548,000 after buying an additional 2,073,966 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

