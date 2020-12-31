NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.97 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $810,158.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,229 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,235.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $23,868,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $23,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,881,000 after purchasing an additional 830,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares in the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

