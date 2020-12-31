Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

NVZMY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $66.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

