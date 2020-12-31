Nsure.Network (NSURE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $3.27 million and $1.61 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nsure.Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00128584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00181933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00565535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307354 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00084338 BTC.

Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 tokens. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#

