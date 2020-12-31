NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Trading Down 20%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 130,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 336,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

