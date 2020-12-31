Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,156.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 117% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00563898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00159521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00086623 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

