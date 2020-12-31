Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.37

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $16.57. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 422,526 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

