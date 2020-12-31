Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) COO Sells $14,500.00 in Stock

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) COO William Dudman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OBCI stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,835. The company has a market cap of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth $2,520,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

