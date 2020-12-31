Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCGN. ValuEngine cut Ocugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.