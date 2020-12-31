Offshift Price Up 5.3% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $1.94 million and $46,622.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.84 or 0.99993281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00021763 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012107 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00041358 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

