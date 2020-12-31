Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

OIS stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $303.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oil States International by 45.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

