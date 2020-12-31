Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Okta also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.55.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $7,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Okta by 4,165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 193,717 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $5.73 on Thursday, reaching $254.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,206. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.30.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

