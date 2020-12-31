Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

