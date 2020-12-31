Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
