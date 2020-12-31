Omni Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $757,102.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Omni has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00010234 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $757,102.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00433169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,130 coins and its circulating supply is 562,814 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

