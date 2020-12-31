OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Trading Up 21.7%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was up 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.